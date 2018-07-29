Heavy rains lead to flash flooding in Northern Ireland

Households and businesses affected by flash flooding in the North yesterday are being promised they will get the help they need.

Around a month’s worth of rain was recorded in just a few hours at Belfast International Airport.

Antrim and Ballyclare were among the areas worst affected.

The airport recorded 74.4mm of rainfall between midday and 3pm yesterday – with the monthly average for the North at 81.2mm.

The Northern Ireland Met Office issued a severe weather warning – which was extended until 7pm.

Motorists were advised to be “extremely careful” on the roads, due to surface water and flooding.

Motorists please be extremely careful when out and about this evening. There is a lot of flooding and surface water about.



Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and slow down. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 28, 2018

On Friday, Irish Water extended the nationwide hosepipe ban until the end of August - despite Met Éireann’s Status Yellow rainfall warning for Friday night.

Irish Water has previously warned that it will take “significant rainfall amounts” to return reservoirs and water supplies to adequate levels – following weeks of dry weather.

water pressure reductions will remain in place in the Greater Dublin Area for another two weeks.