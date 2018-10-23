Emirates plane lands at Shannon after declaring medical emergency

The plane was on route from Dubai to Boston

File photo shows an Emirates aircraft at Dublin Airport | Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

An aircraft has made an unscheduled landing at Shannon Airport, after a passenger became unwell.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that an Emirates aircraft - flight number UAE 237/B777 - landed at 1.36pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The carrier was en-route from Dubai to Boston, but was diverted to Shannon having declared a medical emergency.

The plane landed safely and the person was treated at the airport by HSE advance paramedics.

They were subsequently transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

The plane then continued on its journey, departing Shannon at 3.19pm.


