Eleven schools built by WBS "cleared to open in full", Department of Education says

The Department of Education says 11 out of 42 schools built by Western Building Systems (WBS) can open in full without any works needed.

It says structural assessments of all 42 of the schools were completed on Tuesday.

In some cases, further on-site inspections were also required on Wednesday.

Eleven schools have been cleared to open in full without further intervention.

Source: Department of Education and Skills

A further 14 have been cleared to open in full - following external intervention in the form of a fence around the building, and protective decking.

Source: Department of Education and Skills

In three schools, the ground floor will be cleared to open following the implementation of internal engineering solutions and external interventions.

Source: Department of Education and Skills

A further 13 schools are subject to ongoing structural assessment and analysis - while one school building is to remain closed (Phase 1 of Ardgillan Community College).

Source: Department of Education and Skills

Education Minister Joe McHugh says: "The outcomes of further structural assessments which we have received today are important in providing clarity to school authorities, students and parents.

"The advice I have received is that no other building has presented the same severity of structural issues as those identified in Phase 1 of Ardgillan Community College, which was built in 2009."

Contractors have commenced work on-site at five schools previously confirmed as needing internal and/or external interventions.

While teams are also moving to implement necessary external interventions at other schools.

The department says the target is to have this work completed "in the coming days."

An interim accommodation team has also been working with the principals of Tyrrelstown ETNS, St Luke’s National School and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan over recent days to confirm accommodation for classes which will be moved temporarily.

The department says off-site arrangements have been confirmed in principle, and more information will be issued from the schools shortly.