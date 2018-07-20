Eleven people dead after 'duck boat' sinks in Missouri lake

At least eleven people have drowned after an amphibious "duck boat" capsized and sank in stormy weather on a Missouri lake.

Divers were searching for other victims among the 31 who were on board when it went down at Table Rock Lake, near Branson, around 7.00pm local time on Thursday.

"We do have some people still missing," said Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.

Seven people were taken to hospital after the sinking of the "Ride the Ducks" craft.

Wind of 63mph was reported at a nearby airport at the time of the incident, with the US National Weather Service saying it was probably even stronger on the lake due to the open space.

A restaurant on the lake posted a video showing the choppy waters.

The duck boats - which can drive on land and also go in the water - are a common site in tourist destinations but there have been a number of deaths involving the vehicles over the years.

Ride the Ducks International, which builds the vehicles, agreed to pay a US$1m fine after one of them hit a bus in Seattle in 2015 and killed five students.

In 2010, two young Hungarian tourists also died when a duck boat stalled in Philadelphia and was hit by a barge.

Critics say their design creates numerous blind spots for drivers, putting people in danger of being hit.