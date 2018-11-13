Downing Street cautious over Brexit breakthrough with talks "in the endgame"

Theresa May says negotiations over the UK's departure from the EU are "now in the endgame."

The British Prime Minister told a banquet in London last night that the Brexit process has been "immensely difficult."

She said negotiators would work hard through the night to make progress – with the Irish border still the main sticking point.

It is unclear if she will present a draft deal to her Cabinet when UK ministers meet in London this morning.

“We are working extremely hard through the night to make progress on the remaining issues in the Withdrawal Agreement – which are significant,” she said.

“Both sides want to reach an agreement but what we are negotiating is immensely difficult and I do not shy away from that.”

She also pledged not to compromise on the result of the referendum – or to accept a deal at any cost.

It comes after the Tánaiste Simon Coveney said there was "still clearly work to do between the two negotiations teams."

"I think we need to give them the time and space now to finish that job," he said.

"The sooner that can be done, I think, the better for everybody."

Mutiny

As the warring factions within her party continue to threaten mutiny, Mrs May attempted to strike an upbeat tone about the future.

"The Brexit talks are not about me or my personal fortunes,” she said.

"They are about the national interest - and that means making what I believe to be the right choices, not the easy ones.

"Overwhelmingly, the British people want us to get on with delivering Brexit, and I am determined to deliver for them.

"I want them to know that I will not compromise on what people voted for in the referendum. This will not be an agreement at any cost.

"Any deal must ensure we take back control of our laws, borders and money. It must secure the ability to strike new trade deals around the world."

UK Prime Minister Theresa May speaking at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall in London, 12-11-2018. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Eastern trade

She pledged to lead a trade mission to the Far East next spring – after the UK officially leaves the EU in March.

She singled out China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore as examples of countries with which trade would be expanded.

Draft Withdrawal Agreement

Despite Mrs May’s upbeat assessment, Downing Street has played down reports that she will present a draft agreement to her Cabinet today.

A spokesman said such reports should always be taken with "a pinch of salt" – but added: "I would apply a bucket of salt on this."

Although Brexit will be discussed at the Tuesday cabinet meeting, there will be no decision on the deal at that meeting.

If a draft deal is agreed in the coming hours it is likely a special Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday – followed by a House of Commons statement from Mrs May.