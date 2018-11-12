Northern parties to emphasise importance of Brexit border backstop in London

Leaders of four of Northern Ireland’s political parties are travelling to Westminster today as Brexit talks reach a critical phase.

Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and Green Party will all be represented by their party leaders.

The parties all campaigned to remain in the EU in the original Brexit Referendum.

They have travelled to Britain to warn that the backstop preventing any return to a hard border In Ireland must be included in any Withdrawal Agreement.

The leaders will attend a series of engagements – including meetings with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Liberal Democrats, SNP and Plaid Cymru.

File photo of Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Michelle O’Neill in Dublin, 11-10-2018. Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said the visit marks a "crucial show of unity at a crucial time" in the talks.

“This is the latest in a series of engagements and initiatives which the parties have taken together to demonstrate that the DUP and British government do not represent the cross-community majority of people in the North who voted against Brexit," she said.

“The Brexit negotiations are now in a crucial phase and this is another crucial show of unity when we will once again be asserting our common position that the ‘backstop’ as already agreed must be maintained.

“The backstop is the absolute bottom line for Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance and Green Party as we enter the endgame of the Brexit negotiation process on Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement."

It comes amid reports a deal could be reached as early as tomorrow.

According to The Times Ireland, British and EU negotiators are closing in on a draft Withdrawal Agreement.

The backstop remains the main sticking point – with UK Prime Minister Theresa May facing division in her Cabinet and in the wider House of Commons.

The DUP, which has been propping up her minority government under a confidence and supply arrangement, is continuing to insist it will not support any deal that includes a bespoke arrangement for the North.

Meanwhile, hard-line Brexiteers have warned they may vote down the plan if there is no mechanism for the UK to independently walk away – something the EU will not agree to.

All this amid rumours that more 'Remain supporting MPs may follow the lead of Transport Minister Jo Johnson - who resigned last week calling for a second Referendum.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said the way Britain has handled Brexit has been an “unmitigated disaster.”

He said the issues surrounding the Irish border must not be allowed to rumble on and warned that the backstop must remain the fallback regardless of what happens in the future.

“The UK position is that if you move to future relationship, there is no need for any backstop or need for any special treatment in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“But who says? How do we know that?”

“I think we need to be very careful trying to believe the line that the future relationship will actually help.

“We don’t know what the future relationship is and we shouldn’t agree anything about the future relationship until we see it.”

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney is meeting with chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels today.

Minister Coveney will attend a briefing alongside the foreign ministers of the other EU27 countries, before holding a bilateral meeting with Mr Barnier.

Setting out this morning, he noted that negotiators have been working hard adding, “let’s hope we can find a breakthrough on Brexit this week.”