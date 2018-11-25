Donegal hotel set to house refugees damaged in arson attack

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has condemned an arson attack on a hotel in Co Donegal.

Gardaí say they investigating the blaze at the Caiseal Mara Hotel, which happened early on Sunday morning.

One man, aged in his 50s, was hospitalsed following the blaze on Foyle Street in Moville at around 4.30am.

He has been taken to Letterkenny Hospital for treatment.

There has been extensive damage to the hotel.

The hotel was due to operate as an accommodation centre for refugees in the coming days.

Minister Flanagan said: "I condemn this attack and those behind it in the strongest possible terms.

"This was a despicable incident and could have led to very serious tragedy.

"I send my best wishes for a full recovery to the injured person and all those impacted by the fire.

"I am urging anyone with any information with regard to this fire to contact the Gardaí."

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information - or anyone that was in the area that may have seen suspicious activity prior or after the fire - to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074)-932-0540, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.