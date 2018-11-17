Department of Education to review decision to make history optional for Junior Cert

The Department of Education is to review the decision to make History optional during the Junior Cert.

As part of major junior cycle reforms being introduced on a phased basis, History has not been considered a 'core' subject since last September.

Under the new system, the only compulsory subjects are Irish (although some students are exempted), English and Maths.

The move to drop History as a mandatory subject had prompted a backlash, with campaigners saying it's important for children to know the history of the country.

President Michael D Higgins was among those who had expressed concerns over the subject being made optional.

Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed last night that decision is being examined.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis, Minister McHugh said: "If we're talking about the future, we have to know about our past, we have to learn from our past.

"Not just the past of 100 years - we're talking about contemporary history as well, and our recent past. I'm committed to that review."