Daniel O'Donnell fans warned of WhatsApp scam

Fans of country singer Daniel O'Donnell are being warned that someone is masquerading as him on WhatsApp.

The impersonator is trying to extort money from fans, pretending it is for charities related to Mr O'Donnell.

His management company, KCP, says they immediately contacted all fan club members when the issue came to light on October 16th.

A statement warning of the scam was also published in the Daniel O'Donnell fan club magazine.

It reads: "Please be aware this is not Daniel as Daniel never messages his fans on WhatsApp, and as tgus person is using Daniel's image to try and get money from unsuspecting followers".

"Anyone who gets a message from this 'rogue Daniel' needs to report it immediately through WhatsApp".

"Please also be aware that Daniel never goes on Messenger via Facebook so if you see anything up there which looks like it has come or is coming from Daniel, it's not".

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The management company adds: "Fortunately this was nipped in the bud, and to the best of our knowledge no one was conned, we are still monitoring the situation."

Mr O'Donnell is currently on tour in the US.