DUP abstains from Westminster votes in Brexit warning to Theresa May

The DUP has abstained from several votes in Westminster, in what has been described as a 'warning shot' over Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Mrs May's government is currently being propped up in the House of Commons by the DUP's 10 MPs through a confidence and supply agreement.

However, tensions have arisen over the British Prime Minister's controversial Brexit deal - which is also under pressure from some within Mrs May's own Conservative party.

The DUP yesterday failed to back the British government on a series of amendments to a financial bill.

While it does not mark the end of their formal support for the government, it does represent a significant warning from the Northern Irish party.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: "The Government made clear commitments never to undermine the constitutional or economic integrity of the United Kingdom. They have reneged.

"Consequences were inevitable."

Yesterday, DUP leader Arlene Foster ramped up her criticism of the Brexit deal.

She claimed that the EU and Irish government have merely been focusing on the Irish border as a 'negotiating tactic'.

She argued: "The agreement that has been put on the table is clearly not a good deal and no-one should be forced into accepting another false choice."

The latest developments come as Mrs May holds her first cabinet meeting since several ministerial resignations last week over the Brexit deal.

A number of senior cabinet members are still believed to be critical of the deal, and are reportedly hoping to convince Mrs May to try and re-negotiate elements of the agreement.

Meanwhile, rebel Tory MPs are continuing to push for a confidence vote in the prime minister - although it is not clear yet whether the 48 letter threshold for a vote has yet been reached.