Couple jailed after raping young son and selling him to paedophiles online

A German mother has been jailed for selling her young son for sex on the internet.

The mother and her boyfriend were sentenced to 12 years and 12-and-a-half years respectively for repeatedly raping the young boy and selling him to other paedophiles.

The court also ruled that the man - who has a previous conviction for child abuse - must remain in preventive custody after serving his sentence.

The 48-year-old woman and 39-year-old man were found guilty of selling the boy – who is now 10-years-old – on the darknet, a part of the internet that can only be accessed using special software.

The court heard the abuse was filmed and the crimes were carried out over a two-year period.

The pair have only been identified by the pseudonyms Berrin T and Christian L in line with German privacy rules.

The life partner convicted of child abuse is taken out of the courtroom after the sentencing this morning, 07-08-2018. Image: Patrick Seeger/DPA/PA Images

Six other people were arrested along with the couple last autumn – with several men already convicted in separate trials.

The case has shocked German society – and local authorities have been accused of failing to protect the boy, who now lives with a foster family.

The woman’s partner was supposed to be banned from having contact with children, due to his previous conviction.

The child was removed from the family in March last year – however, a local court sent him back weeks later.

As part of this morning’s verdict, the couple were also ordered to pay €42,500 in compensation to the boy and another survivor of the abuse – a young girl.