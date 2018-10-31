Co Laois woman left €30m to five charities in her will

The Irish Cancer Society says it is 'deeply grateful' after it received a €6 million donation in a 93-year-old woman's will.

Elizabeth O'Kelly from Stradbally in Co Laois left a total of €30 million to five charities after she died in December 2016.

The Irish Independent reports that the Irish Cancer Society, Irish Heart Foundation, Irish Kidney Association, the Irish Society for Autistic Children, and the Royal National Lifeboat Institute Ireland (RNLI) were all left €6 million by Mrs O'Kelly.

It's reported she had earned her fortune as a shareholder in a property group, as well as selling her stake in the Leinster Leader newspaper group in 2005.

The ICS says it's the single largest donation they've ever received and is the equivalent of two annual Daffodil Days.

It suggests the funds will help the charity fund 'transformational change' that wouldn't have been possible otherwise.

In a statement, the charity said: "Her generosity will provide hope to so many people affected by cancer and deliver improvements in cancer care that would have been impossible otherwise.

"[She] was known for displaying great kindness towards her friends and being charitable in supporting those in need. This tremendous kindness and generosity is reflected in her decision to leave equal amounts in her will to five charities."

According to the charity, Mrs O'Kelly herself successfully battled cancer in the 1980s - highlighting that survival rates from the disease have doubled since then.

The statement adds: "The Irish Cancer Society won’t give up until Ireland’s cancer services are truly world-class and every patient has the best possible chance of surviving and thriving after a cancer diagnosis.

"We won’t settle for anything less and we know Mrs O’Kelly would not want us to. "