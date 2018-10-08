China says missing Interpol chief is under investigation

China has said the president of international policing agency Interpol is being investigated for suspected bribery and other crimes.

It comes following the disappearance of Meng Hongwei, who hasn't been seen for almost two weeks.

China's Communist Party said Mr Meng - who is also China's vice-minister of public security - confirmed on Sunday that the official is under investigation "for suspected breach of law".

In a statement quoted by the South China Morning Post, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security claimed that Mr Meng's "insistence on doing things in his own way means he has only himself to blame for being placed under investigation."

His associates are also set to be investigated by police.

In a statement issued shortly after China's announcement, Interpol said that Mr Meng had resigned 'with immediate effect'.

On Saturday, the agency's secretary general Jürgen Stock had called for an official response from Chinese authorities "to address concerns over the President's well-being".

Yesterday, Mr Meng's wife told reporters in France that her husband sent her a knife emoji on September 25th, before he disappeared in China.

Grace Meng said she believed the emoji was her husband's way of warning that he was in danger.

She added that four minutes earlier he had messaged her saying "wait for my call", and has not heard from him since.

Ms Meng said she was "not sure" what happened to her husband in China.