Canadian airline announces new daily service direct to Dublin

Canadian carrier WestJet has announced it is to offer a daily non-stop service from Halifax to Dublin.

The seasonal route, using a Boeing 737-MAX, will begin operations in April next year through to October 25th.

The airline says the flights are timed to "optimize connectivity to and from flights from central Canada and the Atlantic provinces".

Tim Croyle is an executive vice-president at WestJet.

He said: "We are proud to be the carrier with the most transatlantic flights from (Halifax) to destinations like Dublin, Paris, London and Glasgow while being a strong driver of economic and employment growth in the region."

WestJet has served Halifax International Airport for 15 years and will operate non-stop service to 16 cities from this summer.

At peak summer schedule, the airline will operate more than 25 flights per day from the airport.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

While the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reports that, at the same time, the carrier has axed a different Dublin route.

It is to discontinue the service to St John's - a city on Newfoundland island off the country's Atlantic coast.

"We understand this is disappointing news for the community and Newfoundland and Labrador overall and we are sorry we are unable to continue this flying in 2019," a spokesperson told the CBC.

Those who are booked on the St John's route are set to be re-directed through Halifax.