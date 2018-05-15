Calls for Israeli ambassador to Ireland to be expelled following Gaza violence

There have been calls for the Israeli ambassador to Ireland to be expelled after yesterday's violence in Gaza.

At least 58 people were killed by Israeli forces during protests, which came after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

It marked the deadliest day in the region since the Gaza war in 2014, with thousands of others injured.

Further demonstrations are expected today, as events are held to mark the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel - known as the 'Nakba' or 'catastrophe' by Palestinians.

This morning, the Foreign Affairs Minister and Tánaiste Simon Coveney summoned the Israeli ambassador to his Department to express "Ireland’s shock and dismay" at what happened in Gaza.

In a statement, a Department spokesperson said: "The Ambassador has been informed of Irish demands for an independent international investigation into yesterday’s deaths lead by the UN."

However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says Minister Coveney's actions don't go far enough.

She argued: "I know that the Tánaiste has called in the Israeli ambassador - actually the Tánaiste should be sending the Israeli ambassador home.

"The Irish State now needs to recall our diplomatic mission from Israel."

"Cold blooded massacre"

The People Before Profit party is also calling for the ambassador's expulsion after what they described as a "cold blooded massacre of unarmed protesters".

Richard Boyd Barrett TD said in a statement: "The Irish government should immediately expel the Israeli ambassador and impose severe sanctions on Israel. If they fail to do so, then all their claimed commitment to International law and human rights is nothing but the purest hypocrisy."

The Labour leader Brendan Howlin believes the EU needs to take action, noting: "In the same way we stood in solidarity with our colleagues in Europe against Russia, this is a matter of the same international grievous wrong."

Fianna Fáil has called it an attack on humanity, with Darragh O'Brien stating: "It's an absolute outrage, and it was a massacre in Gaza."

The issue will be raised with the Taoiseach in the Dáil later.

Meanwhile, protests are being planned across the country later by the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The group says "words are not enough", and they plan to protest against what they call the "shameful and sickening" violence.

A book of condolence for the people of Palestine will open to the public at Dublin's Mansion House tomorrow.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice