Further demonstrations expected in Gaza after dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces

Updated 8.00am

Fresh protests are expected in Gaza today, a day after Israeli forces killed more than 50 Palestinians and left thousands of others injured during a day of demonstrations.

Palestinian officials reported that at least 2,771 people were injured, including 1,359 by live ammunition.

Reports this morning suggested 58 people were killed, with six children said to be among the dead.

Yesterday's violence marked the deadliest day in the region since the Gaza war in 2014, and marked a dramatic escalation after weeks of protests.

Palestinians had gathered near the border with Israel to demonstrate against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Members of the US administration - including President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner - attended the opening ceremony, less than 50 miles away from the violence in Gaza.

Today also marks the 70th anniversary of the creation of Israel, known as the 'Nakba' or 'catastrophe' by Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of national mourning in the wake of yesterday's violence, as well as a general strike in occupied Palestine today.

Demonstrations

Picture by: Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Images from Gaza yesterday showed Palestinian protesters burning tires and throwing stones, with Israeli troops responding with live fire and tear gas.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to show restraint.

A spokesperson said: “With tensions high and more demonstrations expected in the coming days, it is imperative that everyone show the utmost restraint to avoid further loss of life, including ensuring that all civilians and particularly children are not put in harm’s way.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney expressed 'dismay' at the situation, saying he was "gravely concerned that the use of force seems disproportionate to the reported threat".

A White House spokesperson meanwhile, said they believed "Hamas bears the responsibility" - describing it as a "gruesome and unfortunate propaganda attempt".

The Israeli Defence Forces, meanwhile, said it would "continue to prevent mass terror attacks, which have largely been orchestrated by the Hamas terror organisation".

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders described the situation in Gaza, calling the violence 'unacceptable and inhuman'.

Marie-Elisabeth Ingres, MSF Head of Mission in Gaza, said: "In one of the hospitals where we are working, the chaotic situation is comparable to what we observed after the bombings of the 2014 war, with a colossal influx of injured people in a few hours, completely overwhelming the medical staff.

"Our teams carried out more than 30 surgical interventions today, sometimes on two or three patients in the same operating theatre, and even in the corridors."

Palestinian medics and protesters carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City. Picture by: Xinhua/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images