Call for urgent review of cancer gene test results after woman 'misinformed'

There's a call for the HSE to conduct an 'urgent audit' of cases where women tested negative for a gene which puts them at a high risk of developing cancer.

It comes amid reports that Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin is to conduct a review into how a woman was incorrectly told she did not have the gene.

According to The Sunday Times, the woman - who does not want to be identified - was told in 2009 that she tested negative for the BRCA1 gene.

A significant percentage of women who have the gene develop breast cancer or ovarian cancer.

However, it's reported that her doctors were told last month that the woman in question had tested positive for the gene.

The woman is now being treated for an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

Róisín Shortall, the co-leader of the Social Democrats, says there's now a need to find out how the error happened and whether any other women have been affected.

In a statement, Deputy Shortall said: "It’s vital that all women who have undergone the same test are contacted immediately and provided with clear and accurate information about where they stand.

“The Minister for Health and the HSE must move swiftly to review the test results of all women who have undergone BRCA tests at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin in the past decade, to ensure no one else is at risk.”

She added: "If there's a misdiagnosis in relation to one case, the question has to be asked are there other inaccuracies as well."