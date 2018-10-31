Call for greater awareness after baby girl dies from cold sore virus

The Coroners Court has recorded a verdict of "death due to a healthcare acquired infection", after a baby girl died from the common cold sore virus.

Eilbhlín Wills was just 12 days old when she died in December 2015.

Since then, her parents John and Louise have been campaigning for increased awareness and policy changes to prevent such a tragedy happening to other parents.

John Wills said: "For the past three years we have had to live with the unspeakable horror of losing our baby girl to an entirely preventable disease.

"While it has been extremely painful to go through the details again, we thank Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane for her thorough and professional approach.

"Today's verdict gives us the opportunity to again warn the public, and especially the families of newborns and those caring for them, of the potential danger of the common cold sore virus."

Dr Cullinane recognised the work undertaken by the couple, and as part of her conclusions made the recommendation that neonatal herpes become a notifiable disease in this country.

Image: rememberingeibhlin.org

This recommendation will be brought to the attention of the Health Minister Simon Harris.

John and Louise have also created a website in their daughter's memory - which includes background detail, preventive information and public policy improvements they are asking the public to support.

Louise said she and John were 'in total shock' when they realised that such a common virus as a cold sore caused their daughter's death.



"In Eibhlín's legacy we now want to ensure the general public is aware how lethal a cold sore can be to a new born baby".

The couple want all maternity units in Ireland receive factual data on neonatal HSV so that all involved in the care of our babies know the risks of cold-sores.

And for neonatal HSV to be included on the register of notifiable diseases: this means all medical practitioners, including clinical directors of diagnostic laboratories, are required to notify the Medical Officer of Health or Director of Public Health.

They also want the health minister to ensure that the public is made aware of the danger of cold sores coming in direct contact with babies.