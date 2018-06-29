Boy accused of murdering Ana Kriegel refused bail

Ana's body was found in an unused building in Lucan, County Dublin last month

Anastasia Kriégel | Image: rip.ie

A 13-year-old boy accused of murdering Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been refused bail.

The 14-year-old girl body was found in an unused building in Lucan, County Dublin last month – three days after she had been reported missing.

The accused, who can’t be identified because of his age, had applied to be let out of detention in the High Court.

He had applied on Wednesday and this afternoon the Judge handed down his decision and refused it.

The 13-year-old sat quietly during the hour long proceedings – sometimes leaning his head against his mother’s shoulder.

His father and granddad were also present.

Judge Robert Eager has imposed strict reporting restrictions on the proceedings.

The accused will now be brought back to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus and will face his next court appearance in July.


