Bill Cosby found guilty on all counts in sexual assault trial

US comedian Bill Cosby faces spending the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman.

The 80-year-old TV star was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

The verdict came after a two-week retrial in which five other woman told the court they had also been drugged and violated by Cosby.

More than 60 woman in total have made similar allegations.

Andrea Constand walks while breaking for lunch during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Pennsylvania | Image: Corey Perrine/AP/Press Association Images

Cosby was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and could get up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

Ms Constand (45) told jurors that Cosby knocked her out with three blue pills he called "your friends" and then penetrated her with his fingers as she lay "frozen", unable to resist or say no.

Prosecutor, Kristen Feden said the entertainer was "nothing like the image that he played on TV" after his portrayal of father-of-five Cliff Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show'.

The jury of seven men and five women reached its verdict after deliberating for 14 hours over two days.

It comes less than a year since another jury deadlocked on the charges.