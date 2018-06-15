Banksy print stolen from exhibition in Toronto

Police in Toronto in Canada are investigating after a Banksy print was stolen from an exhibition.

The incident happened at around 5.04am on Sunday morning, when a man is reported to have entered the building hosting The Art of Banksy event.

Inside the building, he picked up a print - Trolley Hunters - and walked out of the building.

CCTV footage from the scene shows a suspect with the artwork.

However, the man's face is mostly covered during the incident.

Local police are now working to identify the suspect, and have appealed for the public's help in tracking him down.

Trolly Hunters by Banksy. Image: Toronto Police

In a social media post, the group behind the exhibition confirmed the print had gone missing.

They said: "The incident was reported to the police who are currently investigating the disappearance.

"Due to the investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time."

According to The Huffington Post, Banksy himself has not endorsed the exhibition, which has been organised by a former manager of the elusive artist.