Bank of Ireland to shut operational support centres by the end of 2018

Bank of Ireland has announced it is to close all its operational support centres by the end of the year, affecting 419 jobs.

It comes following a review of operations at the centres.

It says a number of temporary projects conducted at the centres are due to "naturally conclude" by the end of 2018 - with other activity to be centralised to an alternative location.

This change-over will be carried out on a phased basis, with all activity concluded by the end of 2018.

The closures will impact 28 operational support centres around the country.

Some of the locations include Dublin (Cabinteely, Newlands Cross), Mayo (Ballina), Cork (South Mall, Patrick’s Bridge) and Tipperary (Nenagh, Roscrea).

The bank has confirmed 419 positions will be affected by the changes - but adds that staff can apply for other roles available.

The company says it is seeking expressions of interest from operational support staff for new branch and contact centre roles.

While voluntary parting or early retirement will also be open to staff affected.

The bank says it is to increase the number of personnel in its branches and contact centres.