At least 50 dead as wildfires rage near Athens

Updated 7:30am

Greece has declared a state of emergency as wildfires rage near the capital Athens.

Local media reports that at least 50 people have died and around 100 people - including 16 children - are injured.

A six-month-old child is said to be among those who have died.

The death toll rose significantly on Monday after it was reported by a Red Cross official that 26 bodies were discovered between two homes in the coastal town of Mati.

Authorities had previously said that 24 people had died.

The blazes broke out in the Attica region, which encompasses the Greek capital and various holiday resorts.

Firefighters reported that high winds caused the flames to spread quickly and suddenly.

Mati, which is around 40km from Athens, appears to have been the worst affected area.

According to Reuters, people fled into the sea as the flames approached the shore, before being rescued by passing boats.

Fires have also broken out near the town of Kineta and the Penteli area.

A number of homes and buildings have also been destroyed as a result of the fires, and people have been forced to flee their homes in some affected areas.

A plane flies over the smoke and fire coming the town of Mati, east of Athens. Picture by: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/Press Association Images

Greek authorities are requesting air and ground assistance from other EU countries, with hundreds of firefighters already involved in the effort to tackle the fires.

Cyprus and Spain are said to have already offered assistance.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras - who returned from Bosnia yesterday to help coordinate the response to the deadly fires - has moved to reassure the Greek public.

He said: "I want to believe that despite the adverse weather conditions, we will do whatever is humanly possible to get the fires under control.

"We must at this moment all be in a constant state of alert - we must be united and make the effort to face an exceptionally difficulty situation."