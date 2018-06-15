Alcohol, medicines and tobacco seized at Dublin Port

Officers have questioned a woman in her 20s

News
Alcohol, medicines and tobacco seized at Dublin Port

The alcohol, medicines and tobacco seized at Dublin Port | Image: Revenue

Revenue officers have seized contraband alcohol, medicines and tobacco products at Dublin Port.

They were discovered in routine operations over the past week.

The products have a combined estimated retail value of almost €9,000.

This includes over 43 litres of spirits, 5kg of unstamped tobacco and medicines - which are suspected to be steroids.

On Monday, the officers seized two packages containing a total 43 litres of spirits originating from Spain and Poland.

In a separate operation on Monday, they seized medicines, suspected to be steroids, with estimated retail value of €4,500.

The package, which had arrived from Romania, contained 1,640 tablets and over 300 vials of medicines.

And on Wednesday, officers seized a package containing 5kg of unstamped tobacco which originated in Croatia.

Revenue officers questioned a woman aged in her 20s.

The seized alcohol and tobacco products are estimated to have a combined retail value of over €4,400 - representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €3,300.

Investigations into the seizures are ongoing.


4 Related articles
Almost €500,000 worth of herbal cannabis sniffed out at Dublin Port

Almost €500,000 worth of herbal cannabis sniffed out at Dublin Port

Man arrested after stun guns seized in south Dublin

Man arrested after stun guns seized in south Dublin

Ten SUVs seized in crackdown on suspected crime gang

Ten SUVs seized in crackdown on suspected crime gang

Drugs worth €13,200 seized in south Dublin

Drugs worth €13,200 seized in south Dublin