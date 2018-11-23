87% of women murdered in Ireland were killed by man known to them

Almost 9 in 10 women in Ireland who have been murdered in Ireland were killed by a man known to them.

The figures have been revealed in Women's Aid's Femicide Watch 2018, which has been released today.

More than half of women (56%) who were murdered were killed by their current or former boyfriend, partner or husband (based on resolved cases), while 61% were killed in their own homes.

In the cases where a woman was killed by a male relative, 16 of those (80%) were killed by their sons.

So far this year, seven women have died violently in Ireland.

Image: Women's Aid

Director of Women's Aid Margaret Martin is calling for a review of domestic killings to be brought in here.

She argued: "Since 1996, there's been 225 women who've been killed, which is an average of ten per year. 16 children were killed alongside their mothers in that time.

"In the UK and a number of other jurisdictions, once there is a killing like this they have a domestic homicide review.

"They look at everything that has happened, all of the things that have led up to it... to learn from that, to prevent somebody being killed again in this way, and to develop better strategies particularly in relation to domestic violence."

She added that such reviews are "very important tool for families and loved ones to have their voices heard".