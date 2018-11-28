80 more people contact Scouting Ireland with allegations of abuse

80 more people have come forward to claim they were abused during their time with Scouting Ireland.

The Minister for Children Katherine Zappone said she learned about the new allegations in a meeting with the scouting organisation this evening.

It was revealed last week that an investigation into the organisation uncovered evidence of 71 alleged abusers and over 100 alleged victims.

“I have met this evening with representatives of Scouting Ireland to discuss my concerns about the revelations last week of 71 alleged abusers and 108 alleged victims having been identified," said Minister Zappone.

“Scouting Ireland has advised me that since last week there have been 80 phone calls to the confidential helpline from people identifying as victims.

“I will get a verified update on the number of alleged victims and alleged perpetrators in mid-December.”

Response

The minister said she used this evening's meeting to discuss the steps the organisation is taking to ensure that all alleged victims who have come forward are being “properly supported and counselled and that the same level of support will be made available to any further victims that may come forward.”

She said she also sought reassurances that the investigation into the organisation is still ongoing.

The investigation is being carried out by Ian Elliot, the former CEO of the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland.

Report

She warned representatives that all allegations must be “immediately referred to Tusla and to the Gardaí or any other relevant police authority.”

She said there was also “some discussion” regarding the costs associated with putting place and maintaining the necessary supports for victims that come forward – and how Scouting Ireland plans to meet them.

“I have been reassured that Scouting Ireland is taking these shocking revelations very seriously,” she said.

Helplines

She urged “anybody who was abused while participating in Scouting activities or who wishes to name an alleged perpetrator of abuse” to report it.

Anyone who was the victim of abuse within the organisation is urged to contact the confidential freephone helpline on1800 221199.

Staff are available to answer calls on the line between 9am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.