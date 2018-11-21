Investigation into Scouting Ireland finds evidence of 71 alleged abusers

An investigation into Scouting Ireland has found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and over 100 alleged victims within the organisation.

Minister Katherine Zappone delivered the news to the Oireachtas Committee for Children and Youth Affairs this morning, after receiving the information late last night.

Most of the cases date from the 1960s to the 1980s, with potentially one from an earlier period.

Minister Zappone said the figures may yet change.

"Mr Ian Elliot has been examining the historical records," she said.

"He has found evidence of 71 alleged abusers and 108 alleged victims. This is based on his work to date and the numbers may change.

"Most of the cases were between the 1960s and the 1980s but there may be one from an earlier period."

A number of senior officials from the scouting organisation are appearing before the Oireachtas committee this morning.

It has twice seen its State funding withheld this year due to concerns over governance and child protection issues.

Minister Zappone restored the funding at the end of September on condition the organisation fully reformed its child protection rules.

She told the committee this morning that she understands the alleged abusers uncovered by Mr Elliot's review were no longer working at the organisation.

She said the organisation's CEO had assured her that the incidents had been reported to the Gardaí.