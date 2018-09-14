160kph winds begin battering North Carolina as Florence inches closer

Winds of 160kph are battering the state of North Carolina as Storm Florence approaches the US Eastern Seaboard.

Florence has weakened from a hurricane to a Category One storm – however residents have been warned not to get complacent, with the weather system still bringing “life-threatening” conditions.

The US National Hurricane Centre is warning of the potential for "catastrophic" flooding from lakes, rivers and freshwater reserves.

At least 150,000 people are already without power, and forecasters have warned that conditions will only get more lethal as the storm pushes ashore.

The hurricane's surge could cover large swathes of the Carolina coast under as much as 11ft (3.3m) of seawater.

Cameras outside the space station captured new views of a somewhat weakened #HurricaneFlorence at 6:56 a.m. EDT Sept. 13 as it neared the U.S. Eastern seaboard. According to the National Hurricane Center, Florence is moving northwest with winds of 110 miles an hour. pic.twitter.com/vw2yxrhTmZ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 13, 2018

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper warned: "Don't relax, don't get complacent. Stay on guard. This is a powerful storm that can kill. Today the threat becomes a reality."

He called for US President Donald Trump to declare a disaster to speed up the delivery of federal aid for clean-up and recovery after the storm passes.

“We know this massive storm will cause incredible damage and I’m asking Washington to act quickly so federal recovery help can come as soon as possible,” he said.

There are fears that this storm could cause damage similar to what Houston suffered during Hurricane Harvey last year, when homes and businesses were inundated with floodwater.

Ken Graham, the director of the NHC, said: "It truly is really about the whole size of this storm. The larger and the slower the storm is, the greater the threat and the impact - and we have that."

An American flag flies outside a row of vacant stores in Nichols, South Carolina, 13-09-2018. Image: David Goldman/AP/Press Association Images

On Thursday evening, Florence's forward movement was just 5mph. While hurricane force winds extended 128km from the centre of the storm, tropical storm force winds extended up to 314km. Overall, the storm is 644km wide.

Airlines have cancelled more than 1,500 flights, and coastal towns across the Carolinas are largely empty after 1.7 million people in three states were told to clear out.

One climate model is predicting that as much as 11 trillion gallons of rain will fall on North Carolina in the coming week - an amount that's enough to fill the Empire State Building 40 times over.

One electricity company fears that three-quarters of its four million customers will lose power as a result of the storm, and may not be reconnected for weeks.