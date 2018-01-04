Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide. Your weekend starts here:

Dublin

Dublin Bowie Festival

Taking place in various venues across the city until January 10th, the Dublin Bowie Festival programme aims to encapsulate the profound influence and inspiration that Bowie had on both popular culture and art.

Weekend highlights include a screening of V&A Presents: David Bowie Is at Lighthouse cinema on Saturday, a film that takes the audience on an extraordinary journey through the David Bowie is exhibition with special guests including legendary Japanese fashion designer Kansai Yamamoto; The Bowie Ball at The Sugar Club (a night of “night of raucous rock n roll and disco dancing) and a special Bowie brunch at The Woolen Mills on Sunday.

Jacob's Biscuit Factory Tour

The hidden past of Dublin’s most famous factory is revealed in this vast Jacob Biscuit Factory Archive held at Dublin City Library and Archive, a major exhibition that explores all aspects of the factory’s twentieth century history and its impact on lives of Dubliners.

Colourful panels will demonstrate the history of the factory, the workers, the products it produced and its role in Irish life…

Find out the fascinating history of the Jacobs cream-cracker, who was the marketing genius to develop the concept of Jim Figgerty, the beloved Fig Roll Man, and how major national and international events from World Wars to 1916 Rising impacted the business, customers, and staff. You’d be crackers to miss this one (sorry.)

Coast Lines at IMMA

Drawing on the paradox implicit in the word ‘coastline’ (when has a coast ever followed a linear course?) the title of this exhibition throws a line around a 12 month programme of changing works of art that explore our sense of place, perception, representation and memory.

The 1960s as a decade gets particular focus in the current exhibition and a number of displays will include Irish artists who were working internationally in the late ’60s and ’70s such as Brian O’Doherty, James Coleman, Noel Sheridan and Anne Madden.

A key work of the period is the ground breaking Aspen 5+6 (1967), a double issue of the experimental New York magazine, known as ‘The Minimalism Issue’, assembled, curated and edited by Brian O’Doherty - think of it as an multimedia exhibition delivered in a box.

OutStraight at The Bernard Shaw

OutStraight is a concept based show combining spoken word/hip hop theatre with graffiti that takes place on Saturday evening, so you can have an evening of poetry at The Bernard Shaw followed by a street food inspired dinner at neighbouring Eatyard.

Poets will share stories on urban experience and youth culture, bringing to light social and economic situations that the youth of today face.

This weekend’s performance will feature acclaimed artist Solus and is heavily based on story-telling with aspects of emotional truth, aimed at taking the audience on a journey through the eyes of the performer and themselves.

Galway

Galway Vegan Food Tour

Want to sample some of Galway’s tastiest vegan food? Join this food tour for the ultimate vegan experience that will show you how tasty vegan foods are and encourage you towards a more ethical and healthy way of satisfying your palette.

Showcasing the best of Galway’s up and coming plant based food scene, the tour demonstrates that in Galway it is not only possible to be vegan – it’s downright delicious!

The amount of food you get on the tour is equivalent to a three course meal, and generous portion tasters are included in the ticket price of €45 at the stop offs at six of Galway’s best vegan foodspots. Whether you’re a vegan or just hungry to explore new flavours, this tour offers a different side to Galway’s food scene.

Cork

Therapy Sessions

The White Horse pub in Ballincollig play host on Saturday night to First Fortnight’s eclectic mix of music, poetry and spoken word, with Stephen James Smith, renowned Wordsmith and longtime First Fortnight collaborator acting as the evening’s MC.

Karen Underwood, Cork’s undisputed Queen of Soul, will perform; she has captivated audiences all over Ireland with her powerful, passionate and moving interpretations of the songs of Billie Holliday, Nina Simone and Amy Winehouse.

Former Fred frontman Joe O’Leary will also be bringing his unique voice to the stage, as will international performers, Poetic Pilgrimage. Their spoken word and progressive Hip Hop music fuses their African and Caribbean roots with their musical tastes such as Jazz, Afrobeat, Soul and beyond.

Belfast

Out To Lunch Arts Festival

Now in its 13th year, the utterly unique and totally boutique Out To Lunch arts festival brings some badly needed cultural bite to the longest, darkest month of the year.

Serving up a “Brexit-proof” programme of music, comedy, spoken word and theatre with a thrilling mix of familiar favourites and fresh talent in various venues around Belfast city.

Weekend events include a Stranger Things mixtape DJ set on Saturday night; poetry by Hollie McNish who talks about school discos, sex, politics and a lot of friendship, and Tony Walsh whose reading of his poem ‘This is the Place’ was watched by millions in the aftermath of the Manchester Arena attack.

A feature documentary screening on Sunday afternoon, Dispossession: The Great Social Housing Swindle, explores the catastrophic failures that led to a shortage of social housing in Britain and offers an all too relevant comparison with Ireland.

