Tributes paid following death of former Ceann Comhairle Sean Treacy

The President has led the tributes to former Ceann Comhairle and Labour TD Sean Treacy who has died aged 91.

The Labour TD for Tipperary South will be remembered as a TD, the Father of the House, and an MEP.

President Michael D Higgins said Mr Treacy served with great distinction in public life for nearly five decades.

He said he was much-respected by members on both sides of the House for his fairness and knowledge of parliamentary procedure, adding that he represented the people of South Tipperary with great pride, always keen to safeguard and promote the rights of the most vulnerable in his constituency.

Mr Treacy served in the Dáil for 36 years between 1961 and 1997.

He was Ceann Comhairle from 1973-1977 and from 1987-1997.

He was also a Munster MEP for three years between 1981 and 1984.

He was also former Mayor of Clonmel.

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin said he will be remembered as father of the House and a “fantastic representative for the people of Tipperary South.”

He extended his “deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all those who knew and worked with him.”

I served with Seán Treacy over the years and he was a fantastic representative for the people of Tipperary South, and I extend my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and all those who knew and worked with him at local national & EU level https://t.co/AgN1jujqTI https://t.co/lpr94NEp2D — Brendan Howlin (@BrendanHowlin) March 24, 2018

Labour TD for Tipperary, Alan Kelly said Mr Treacy made a “huge contribution to our county and our country, and in particular his immense service as Ceann Comhairle and on the Council of State.”

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was a “giant of politics.”

“He is particularly remembered as an impartial, fair and independent Ceann Comhairle,” he said.

“I know that is how he will be remembered by many members of the Dáil. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin said he will be remembered for his dedication to public service, his work ethic and his warm personality.

Mr Treacy’s funeral will be held tomorrow at St Mary's Church, Irishtown, County Tipperary.