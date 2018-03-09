Salary for new Garda Commissioner will be up to €250,000

The recruitment process for the next Garda Commissioner has been launched.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has welcomed the recruitment process, which is being run by the Public Appointments Service under the auspices of the Policing Authority.

The authority says it is keen to ensure there is a wide field of candidates for the position.

"Applications are welcomed from candidates of an appropriate calibre from policing, security or civilian backgrounds in Ireland and abroad", it says.

It adds that a "competitive remuneration package" is on offer for the successful candidate - with salary negotiable up to €250,000.

The job specification notes that experience in a policing role is "desirable but not essential".

Welcoming the process, Minister Flanagan said: "I am pleased that the process to appoint the next Commissioner of An Garda Síochána is now underway.

"I would like to acknowledge the good work of the Policing Authority, the Public Appointments Service and my Department over the last number of months to prepare for the launch of the competition.

Referring to the international nature of the process, he said: "The role of Commissioner, the most senior post in Irish policing, is extremely challenging.

"The overriding concern of all stakeholders has been to ensure that this process is designed to attract the widest possible pool of high calibre candidates, so that whoever is selected and nominated by the authority for appointment by Government is tested against a strong field."

It is anticipated that the selection process will take around four months.

The closing date for applications is 3.00pm on Thursday April 12th 2018.

The vacancy was created after Noirin O’Sullivan resigned on September 10th 2017.