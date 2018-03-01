Power returned to over 2,000 homes in North Dublin

The ESB has managed to return power to over 2,000 electricity customers in north Dublin.

It comes as a Status Red snow and ice warning remains in place for the entire country.

Members of the public have been warned to stay indoors from 4pm today.

The blackout began in Malahide shortly after 6am leaving customers facing freezing temperatures with no power.

Power has been restored to over 2,000 homes with 175 people still without power.

Meanwhile a further 134 homes are without power in Dun Laoghaire.

Around 300 homes are affected in Counties Cork and Kerry.

ESB Networks has said it is working to restore power to homes and businesses.