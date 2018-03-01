Blizzard conditions on the way with national Status Red warning in effect

Updated 06:50

A Status Red snow and ice warning remains in place for the entire country.

Members of the public have been warned to stay indoors from 4pm today.

Met Éireann extended its highest warning level to all counties last night. It will remain in place until Friday at 3pm.

The warning calls for people to take action to protect themselves and their property.

Further snow showers are expected this morning, while Storm Emma bringing blizzard like conditions this afternoon

All schools, colleges and third level institutions will be closed today and tomorrow.

The Defence Forces are on standby to deal with any emergencies as they arise.

The HSE has urged patients to contact health facilities before making any unneccesary journeys.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is warning people not to take any chances:

“In a blizzard scenario people may not even be able to see the hand in front of their face,” he said.

“It could be a total whiteout under certain conditions, so it is not the occasion to engage in daredevil activities.”

1/2 Scattered heavy snow showers and widespread ice and lying snow today. During the afternoon and evening blizzard conditions will develop across Munster and Leinster as heavy snow together with driving easterly winds spread northwards to all areas through the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/Me8mivOPki — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2018

2/2 Temps will remain below freezing for the day. Strong to gale force easterly winds will bring the risk of coastal flooding along southern and eastern coasts.

Blizzards will continue tonight. Severe thunderstorms could affect large areas of Munster and coastal areas of Leinster — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 1, 2018

Blizzard conditions

Blizzard conditions will develop from the south this afternoon and evening as heavy snow and strong easterly winds bring snow drifts northwards over the country.

The snow showers will bring significant levels of snow accumulation with all areas at risk.

Eastern and southern coastal counties will be worst affected.

Temperatures will be as low as -4C degrees and there will be strong to gale force northeast winds.

Good morning - RED alert signalling blizzard conditions issued at 11pm last night for entire country.



Advice for Munster and Leinster now applies country-wide. Please be indoors by 4pm today until noon tomorrow (Friday). — Eoghan Murphy (@MurphyEoghan) March 1, 2018

Transport

Public transport is expected to come to a standstill in many areas today.

Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus have both cancelled all their services nationwide.

The Luas is running limited trams this morning. Services are running on both lines every 30 minutes, however they will come to a complete stop from 12pm.

Iarnród Éireann is operating for now but it warns there are alterations, some cancellations and people can expect delays.

The rail network will begin scaling back from 12 o’clock this afternoon before all services stop nationwide at 2.

Anyone heading to the airport is advised to contact their airline before leaving the house.

Airports

A number of transatlantic flights have landed this morning & first departure of the day has departed. We're working hard to keep the airfield open in difficult conditions. Pl check latest flight info with your airline before coming to the airport. #safetyfirst #stormemma pic.twitter.com/GclzBaLmeG — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) March 1, 2018

With almost 450 flights cancelled yesterday – Dublin airport has warned that it expects today will be challenging.

Crews have been working throughout the night to keep the runways clear but passengers are being urged to check with their airline before heading to the airport.

Cork airport is closed until at least 8pm.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have already cancelled a number of flights at both airports.

