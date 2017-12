If you were lucky enough to receive a new device this Christmas, take some time to populate it with some apps that are both practical and fun. Don't fall into the trap, however, of wedging it full of stuff you'll never use. Here's some recommendations for you to download right away.

Dropbox

It is a truth universally acknowledged that the majority of us will run out of storage space on our mobile phones at some stage. Rather than panicking when that moment arrives, download Dropbox (or another Cloud storage equivalent) and subscribe for a tenner a month. This will give you 1TB of storage and allow you to upload your photos straight to the cloud. That means your images will be accessible anywhere in the world, at any time.

Solitaire

I cannot tell you just how much of my life has been spent playing this game in recent weeks. The app was just released in November and it's as good as it was back in the good old days of Windows 98. Microsoft opted to retain the look and feel of the old computer game. Key features include the shuffling sounds and the jumping of the cards when a player completes the game. The app has four difficulty levels and has Xbox Live integration.

Money Manager

In the age of contact-less payments and direct debits, it's always good to have a hold on your personal finances. There's so many helpful money-minder apps, but Money Manger my app of choice. The app gives users the ability to "monitor personal and business financial transactions, generate spending reports, review your daily, weekly and monthly financial data and manage your assets with Money Manager's spending tracker and budget planner."

Newstalk

I couldn't really do an app round up and not mention our brand new app for both iOS and Android. This app gives users the best of Newstalk on the go, regardless of internet connectivity. You can manage podcast subscriptions and take articles offline, meaning you never need to go without us again!

Android Pay (Android devices only)

If your new phone is an Android device, you can download Android Pay. This allows you to pay for items using the NFC chip on the back of your phone. It's incredibly cool. You'll find all you need to know about it here.