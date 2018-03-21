Luas trams being taken from Red Line for Green Line, minister confirms

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has confirmed seven Luas trams have been transferred from the Red Line to the Green Line to provide additional capacity.

The Green Party has claimed the National Transport Authority (NTA) is "robbing Peter to pay Paul".

Its representative in Dublin South Central, Ed Davitt, said that it was a shocking indictment of poor planning of the Cross-City rollout.

"It is completely unacceptable that Red Line commuters should suffer lower capacity, and a less reliable service due to the poor planning for the rollout of the Cross-City service.

"The solution to alleviating problems on the Green Line, is to create problems on the Red Line?

"That’s not a solution - that's robbing Peter to pay Paul.

"Commuters, on the Red Line and on the Green Line, deserve better than this. The Government and the NTA must get on top of this issue, and quickly."

The NTA says passenger numbers on the Green Line have increased by over 28% since the commencement of Luas Cross-City last December.

The Luas Cross-City also included the purchase of seven new, longer trams.

Two of these 55m trams entered service in February - but have been withdrawn due to an "unforeseen technical fault".

A specialist team from France have been flown in to resolve the electrical problem.

Minister Ross says all of the longer trams should be put into service progressively between now and end of May.