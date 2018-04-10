John McGuinness says he was in 'fearful state of mind' after meeting with Martin Callinan

There have been robust exchanges between John McGuinness and Counsel for Martin Callinan at the Disclosures Tribunal.

Deputy McGuinness recalls being told by the former Garda Commissioner that Maurice McCabe had sexually abused his family which Mr Callinan denies.

The former head of the Public Accounts Committee has told the Tribunal he was in a fearful state of mind following a meeting with Commissioner Callinan in hotel car park over four years ago.

For three hours, counsel for the former Garda Commissioner cross-examined John McGuinness over his recollection of events around his client Martin Callinan and Maurice McCabe from 2013 until 2017.

Asked by Micheál O’Higgins why he didn’t take Martin Callinan to task when he was passing on ‘vile allegations’ about Sgt McCabe, Deputy McGuinness said he wasn’t in a position to take on the Commissioner.

He said he was in a fearful state of mind after the meeting in a hotel car park.

Mr O’Higgins said Mr Callinan will say that his purpose in meeting with Deputy McGuinness was to make a proposal to resolve issues with Maurice McCabe – and raise data protection concerns about the PAC.

Deputy McGuinness denied this.

There were robust exchanges between the two men – at one point Mr McGuinness said he would not allow Mr O’Higgins to pull him around the place on minor details, saying he has a reputation to protect.

Cross-examination of Mr McGuinness will resume and is due to terminate after lunch.