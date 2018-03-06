Irish Water warns of restrictions "for a number of weeks, if not months"

Water supply is expected to return to parts of the country on Tuesday, but it could be weeks or months before it is fully restored.

Nighttime restrictions or loss, mainly around Dublin, follow a huge increase in demand over the last week.

Customers are now being asked to conserve supplies where possible.

The utility says it saw an increase of over 10% in demand from Friday to Sunday in the Greater Dublin Area.

"Despite having our plants working at peak output, storage of water in the reservoirs was significantly depleted," it says

"Demand is continuing to rise and our reservoir levels continue to drop. There is not enough water in our reservoirs to meet the current levels of demand."

It says the measures are essential to allow reservoirs to refill as repairs to bursts and leaks are underway.

While hospitals on the network have been prioritised and have water diverted to them.

Irish Water says it is reviewing the situation "on an hourly basis" working with the four Dublin local authorities.

Eamon Gallen from Irish Water says they are trying to limit disruption.

"Over the course of the morning supplies will come back.

"We will probably have to introduce restrictions for a number of weeks, if not months, to come.

"But we will try and minimise the impact on customers by doing them out of hours at night, where possible, and generally people will not be affected".

Meanwhile Irish Water says it may be a number of days before a safe supply is restored to hundreds of homes in part of south Tipperary.

It is after a major spillage of Kerosene oil contaminated supplies the Fethard public water supply.

Irish Water has issued a Do Not Drink notice, but the water can be used for washing.

The utility says it may be a number of days before a full supply is restored.

Additional reporting: Jack Quann