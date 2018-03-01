Former solicitor Michael Lynn arrives in Dublin following extradition

Updated: 16.00

Former solicitor Michael Lynn is due to appear in court in Dublin later.

The 49-year-old, who is wanted here over alleged theft offences, has been extradited from Brazil.

Mr Lynn has been in prison in Brazil for the last five years while he engaged in a legal battle against his extradition back to Ireland.

His property business had debts of €80m when it collapsed here.

Hisflight touched down at Dublin Airport Thursday afternoon after he flew with gardaí from Brazil via Germany.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau charged him with a number of offences from 2006 and 2007.

It is understood he is facing 21 charges of alleged theft.

Despite the weather, he is due to appear before Judge Gerard Jones at the Dublin District Court this evening.

In a brief statement, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says: “I note the return of Mr Lynn. This is now clearly a matter for the courts, and it would be inappropriate for me to make any further comment.”