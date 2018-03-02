Financial services provider Apex to create 50 new Cork jobs

A financial services company is to create 50 new jobs in Cork.

Apex Fund Services is opening new, expanded offices in Carrigtwohill.

It says sustained growth has meant the firm is doubling its headcount in Cork.

The group specialises in delivering fund administration and middle offices services to asset mangers worldwide.

It says it has experienced "unprecedented growth" over the last year - both organically and through acquisition.

The Apex Group acquired Deutsche Bank’s Alternative Fund Services business in October 2017, adding €170bn to its assets under administration.

Apex says it expects to increase numbers across its offices in Dublin and Sligo over the next 18 months.

Bryan Atkinson, Apex Fund Services (Ireland) managing director, said: "Rapid expansion at Apex is driving the demand for additional talented resources across the group globally.

"Ireland is one of the world’s largest financial hubs and an extremely important service centre for Apex, with offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo.

"With Brexit looming, more and more managers are looking to the Irish funds industry for stability and we are in the perfect position to service that business."

"While Dublin is a major global hub for fund administration, Cork also boasts a large number of financial services firms and this sector continues to expand in the region."

The firm is actively recruiting professionals and graduates in corporate finance, accounting and commerce.

Apex says it is "particularly targeting" graduates from Waterford Institute of Technology, Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork.