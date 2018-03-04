Big thaw leads to risk of flooding some areas

The Government is hopeful the country will be back to normal by tomorrow, following days of disruption due to heavy snow and ice.

Repair works are underway to return power to thousands of customers.

Wexford remains worst affected – with 6,000 homes, farms and businesses still waiting for service to be restored.

The worst of the extreme weather has now passed, however a Status Orange snow and ice remains in effect Munster, Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann has warned that widespread lying snow and ice continuing to lead to hazardous conditions.

The forecaster has warned that the melting snow could lead to some to localized water flooding –“especially in the smaller mountainous catchments and in urban areas.”

Flooding

The National Emergency Coordination Group has warned that the thaw could lead to localized surface water ponding where drains and gulleys are blocked.

Members of the public are asked to be on the lookout for accumulations of melt water which could lead to flooding.

The main road network has reopened, however drivers have been warned to exercise caution and “drive at speeds appropriate to the conditions.”

Urban drivers are particularly are asked to travel at low speeds and watch for cyclists and pedestrians who may be on the road due to obstruction of footpaths.

The group said that Principal Response Agencies are still in full crisis management mode in some of the worst affected areas, adding that “it is still going to take some days for conditions to improve.”

Power

ESB teams will be working to restore power to affected homes throughout the day.

Spokesperson Conor Healy said the crews are making real progress and they also have a safety message as the thaw continues:

“The improving weather conditions obviously mean that people will start to come out and some of those people may encounter either fallen or low-hanging electricity wires,” he said.

“We would appeal to people not to approach those wires and to report them to ESB Networks at our emergency number 1850 372 999.”

You can check for real time updates on power supply issues at the ESB’s Powercheck website.

Apologies to our customers without power. Our crews are continuing to work this morning to repair damage from #stormemma and restore power to the remaining homes, farms and businesses. Estimated restoration times are on https://t.co/cwxXH3X4kM. #staysafe pic.twitter.com/FipNfUPrPC — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 4, 2018

Water

Irish Water is appealing to all customers to conserve their water use.

Water supply is under pressure in some areas because of people leaving their taps running.

The increased demand has seen reservoir levels dropping and the utility has urged people to turn off their taps.

Overnight water restrictions are in place in parts of Longford, Westmeath, and Galway.

We have a central location for updates and helpful advice relating to #StormEmma and your water supply. Check out https://t.co/g6A5ly1Coe — Irish Water (@IrishWater) March 3, 2018

Transport

The majority of public transport services are getting back to normal today – although passengers should check timetables before setting out.

Iarnród Éireann expects to run a full service on the vast majority of routes today.

Info for Sun 4th March:



Train services expected to run on all routes except:



Connolly to Rosslare Europort

M3 Parkway to Clonsilla

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh

(All open Monday)



Also 08.30hrs Heuston to Tralee cancelled#beastfromtheast

Full info https://t.co/j2V9nUJMK6 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) March 4, 2018

The operator said its staff have worked flat out in extremely difficult conditions to clear lines and points from snow. Oscars take place tonight

The majority of Bus Éireann services are operating with some cancellations in the east.

The company said "some of the key large regional routes into the East – including those serving hospitals, colleges and Dublin Airport and city services – have commenced this morning."

Expressway intercity services are operating, with some delays.

An update on the resumption of school bus services will be provided later today.

In Dublin, a full DART service has resumed.

Dublin Bus is offering a limited service while the Luas is operating on the Red Line from the Point to Red Cow. It will be mid-morning at the earliest before the Green Line service resumes.

Flights have been taking off and landing at Dublin, Shannon, Cork and Ireland West airports, with Aer Lingus expected to operate a full schedule.

Schools

Schools colleges of further education and third level institutions are expected to re-open tomorrow where possible.

Each school will decide whether to open their doors to students or to remain closed, depending on the conditions in their area.

Parents will be informed of decisions by individual schools today.