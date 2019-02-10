Newstalk
BEST OF NEWSTALK

Live

Best Of Newstalk

00:00-06:00

Rents continue to rise but at slower rate after 'rare improvement' in availability
Newstalk
Newstalk

09.21 10 Feb 2019

Share this article

Rents have risen by 9.8% across the country, according to a new Daft.ie report.

It shows the average monthly rent nationwide during the last three months of 2018 was €1,347.

That compares to €1,982 in Dublin - a rise of 8.8% in the year to December.

In Limerick and Waterford cities, however, rents were 16% and 16.7% higher than a year previously.

Galway rents rose by 13.1%, while in Cork rent prices were up 11.4%.

According to the report, there was a 'rare improvement' in availability of rental accommodation at the end of 2018, meaning a slight easing in rental inflation.

On January 1st, for example, there were 3,641 properties available to rent nationwide - up 11% on the same date in 2018.

Ronan Lyons, author of the report and economist at Trinity College, explained that the rate of rent increases is slowing in places.

He observed: "If you look for example in the Dublin rental market, the rate of inflation has fallen from 11% in 2017 to below 9% in 2018.

"Across the country there are other examples of the same kind of thing - so, for example, in Donegal the rate of inflation has fallen from above 6% to close to 5.5%.

Mr Lyons stressed that there's a continued need for more homes.

He noted that current efforts are focused on 'one-offs and estate housing', whereas the overwhelming need is for apartments.

He added: "It remains to be seen, therefore, whether the modest improvement in conditions over recent months continues.”

Responding to the latest figures, the Simon Communities said stronger tenant protections are needed as many people are continuing to be priced out of the rental market.

Spokesperson Paul Sheehan argued: "Enhancing security of tenure has to be an urgent priority so that people already housed can keep a roof over their heads and have greater certainty in their daily lives.

"People trapped in emergency accommodation need secure and affordable homes, with support where needed." 

Share this article

Read more about

News

Most Popular

Evening top 5: Irish Euromillions winner; ODCE and Anglo; and US blood infusions

One Irish winner of €175m Euromillions jackpot

ODCE chief admits "wheels came off" Anglo investigation

HSE spent €318m on temporary agency staff, figures show

Related

Protesters gather outside home...

Protesters gather outside home of Health Minister Simon Harris
UK minister says MPs will have...

UK minister says MPs will have another opportunity to vote on Brexit proposals this month
Thousands evacuated in New Zea...

Thousands evacuated in New Zealand as firefighters tackle major wildfire

Live: Title

Now playing

00:00:00 / 00:00:00
Added to queue
Removed from queue

On Air

Share

Share

Up next

Episode title
Show
Duration

You currently have no podcasts in your queue.

Go to podcasts

On Air

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

Up next

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

BREAKFAST BRIEFING

06:00-06:30

Share

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

BREAKFAST BUSINESS

06:30-07:00

Share

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

NEWSTALK BREAKFAST

07:00-09:00

Share

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

THE PAT KENNY SHOW

09:00-12:00

Share

LUNCHTIME LIVE

LUNCHTIME LIVE

12:00-14:00

Share

MONCRIEFF

MONCRIEFF

14:00-16:00

Share

THE HARD SHOULDER

THE HARD SHOULDER

16:00-19:00

Share

OFF THE BALL

OFF THE BALL

19:00-22:00

Share

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

THE TOM DUNNE SHOW

22:00-00:00

Share

BEST OF NEWSTALK

BEST OF NEWSTALK

00:00-06:00

Share

00:00:00 / 00:00:00

Share on