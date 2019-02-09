Newstalk
Thousands gather for national rally in support of nurses

09.52 9 Feb 2019

Updated 15:50

Thousands of striking nurses and their supporters have gathered in Dublin for a national rally today.

It comes as the various parties in the dispute are meeting for further talks.

Talks between the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) and Government officials ended at the Labour Court last night after nine hours of discussions.

The dispute centres around issues of pay, recruitment and retention.

The Labour Court discussions have resumed this afternoon.

Ahead of those talks, a national rally took place in Dublin city centre in support of the striking nurses.

The demonstration was jointly organised by the INMO and Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA).

Supporters gathered at the Garden of Remembrance, before beginning their march through the city centre towards Merrion Square and the Dáil.

Organisers called on "anyone whose lives have been touched by nurses and midwives to stand with us".

One nurse, who'd travelled up from Waterford, said: "Today is really important - today we need the public to come out with us, and show the Government that we're serious and we're prepared to do with it takes to get this dispute resolved."

Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Labour Court

Speaking on her way into the Labour Court today, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said she believes today's demonstration shows "the general public believes the nursing and midwifery issues are just, and they have to be dealt with".

She added: "We're very thankful to all who came out and supported us today - I think it bolsters our members."

She explained that they've seen nothing so far to avert the upcoming strikes, but they are there to engage.

However, she stressed: "Yesterday was exploratory... I'm presuming there's going to be some more of that.

"We should have a fair idea at the end of today."

Today's demonstration at Merrion Square. Image: Derek Ryan

Nurses are due to hold three consecutive strike days next week - on 12th, 13th and 14th February.

43,000 nurses from the INMO and PNA unions will stage the action as part of their continued row with the Government over pay and working conditions.

Psychiatric nurses yesterday announced plans for three further days of strikes on February 19th, 20th and 21st.

