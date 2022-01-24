Gardaí investigating serious sexual assaults on teenage girls in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating after two teenage girls were sexually assaulted near Sligo town over the weekend.

The attacks are alleged to have happened between 8pm and 10pm on Saturday night and it is believed two crime scenes have been sealed off by investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak with anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of Sligo between 8pm and 10pm and noticed anything that caught their attention, “whether they think it may be of relevance or not”.

They are also looking to talk to drivers who travelled through the areas and may have dash-cam footage.

They are particularly interested in talking to a taxi driver who may have taken a fare from Sligo to Manorhamilton after the alleged attacks.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.