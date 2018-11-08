Éamon Ó Cuív sacked from Fianna Fáil front bench

Galway TD Éamon Ó Cuív has been sacked from the Fianna Fáil front bench.

Deputy Ó Cuív was one of two senior party members involved in unveiling a party candidate for elections in Northern Ireland – without approval from party leadership.

Senator Mark Daly was yesterday sacked as the party’s deputy leader in the Seanad for his part in unveiling Omagh Councillor Sorcha McAnespy as the first Fianna Fáil candidate to ever stand for election in the north.

The saga was extremely embarrassing for party leadership – as it is still in negotiations with the SDLP about a possible merger.

The move left party leader Micheál Martin fuming and was seen as an example of senior party members going rogue.

Yesterday he sacked Senator Mark Daly as Deputy Leader in the Seanad and today Éamon Ó Cuív has been removed as rural affairs spokesman.

In a statement, Fianna Fáil said Deputy Ó Cuív met with Deputy Martin last night.

“During the course of that meeting Deputy Ó Cuív made it clear that he was aware in advance of plans to hold an unauthorised launch of a candidate and agreed to participate in the event,” it said.

“In light of this information, regretfully, Deputy Ó Cuív’s continued membership of the Party’s Front Bench is no longer tenable.

“His portfolio responsibilities will be reassigned in the time ahead.”

It is the second time Ó Cuív – Eamon De Valera's grandson – has been sacked from the front bench.

He was also removed as deputy leader in 2012 after opposing the party’s stance on the fiscal compact treaty.