Fianna Fáil insists no decision has been made on contesting Northern elections

Fianna Fáil has insisted that it has yet to make a decision on whether to contest local elections in the North next year.

The claim comes after senior party members unveiled Omagh Councillor Sorcha McAnespy being unveiled as a party candidate.

Ógra Fianna Fail last night Tweeted video footage appearing to show the unveiling – while pictures showed Ms McAnespy posing with her Fianna Fáil election poster, alongside party spokesperson Eamon Ó Cuiv and Senator Mark Daly.

The party insisted last night that it is continuing its discussions with the SDLP regarding a possible merger – and said it has made no decision regarding the 2019 local elections.

Ms McAnespie is currently an independent councillor for Fermanagh and Omagh. She was formerly a Sinn Féin member.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has pledged to listen to all sides of the community on Brexit and the peace process, when he visits Derry later.

Leo Varadkar will begin the visit by meeting senior members of the loyalist Apprentice Boys, before meeting community members in the nationalist Creggan area.

This evening, he will be giving a speech at an event to honour former SDLP leader Mark Durkan.