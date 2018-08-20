Zappone admits parents having to pay too much for childcare

The Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has admitted Irish parents are paying too much in childcare.

She was responding to the findings of a Newstalk survey, which found that the average national monthly cost is now €745.

That is an increase of €40 from back in 2013.

Over 130 creches and childcare providers throughout the country took part in the survey.

It asked for the cost of a two-year old child in full-time care for five days a week.

The county with the highest costs is Dublin, which has now climbed to an average of €1,047 per month - an €84 increase from five years ago - when Newstalk conducted a similar survey.

The county with the lowest costs is Longford with an average monthly charge of €650.

File photo of a woman and a child | Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Minister Zappone said: "It's too much for parents to pay, I accept that.

"I think it's also the case... that there have been decades of under-investment.

"So that's why it's on the one hand, for parents to know - yes it's too much to pay - but on the other hand since 2016 we've increased our investment by over 80%.

"So I guess one of the things I would say is that without that increased investment, probably the prices would be higher and less children would be benefiting.

"I do accept that that doesn't necessarily make parents feel any better in that regards - but what I can say is that since I've come in we've had significant increased investment and I am absolutely determined to continue that path".

Minister Zappone added that she is meeting Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe next week, "and so this supports really my call".

She also pointed to increases to providers from September, which were announced in Budget 2018.

On her preferred model of childcare, she said: "My preferred model is a model that is really based on international evidence, and that is the one that we're pursuing.

"It has to do with then that if you have a mixture of private and non-profit providers - and that in order to ensure quality, the best way is for us as a Government to provide subsidisation to the costs that the providers offer to the parents."