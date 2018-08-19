Newstalk survey reveals varying prices for childcare around Ireland

Over 130 creches and childcare providers took part in the study
The cost of putting children in childcare is continuing to rise across the country.
A new nationwide survey by Newstalk's On The Record programme reveals what people are paying, and how prices vary from county to county.
Over 130 creches and childcare providers throughout the country took part in the survey.
It asked for the cost of a two-year old child in full-time care for five days a week.
The county with the highest costs is Dublin, which has now climbed to an average of €1,047 per month - an €84 increase from five years ago - when Newstalk conducted a similar survey.
The next highest county is Wicklow, which has also broken the €1,000 barrier since 2013.
Cork is third most expensive with the counties surrounding the capital - such as Kildare, Meath and Louth - making up the top five most expensive.
The average national monthly cost is now €745. That is an increase of €40 from back in 2013.
The county with the lowest costs is Longford with an average monthly charge of €650.
Other findings from the survey show:
Meath is the fifth most expensive with an average monthly cost of €780
Louth's average monthly cost is €771.33 which is above the national average
Westmeath's average monthly cost is €758.33 which is above the national average
Wexford's average monthly cost is €756.60 which is above the national average
Kerry's average monthly cost is €740.48 which is below the national average
Limerick's average monthly cost is €728 which is below the national average
Donegal's average monthly cost is €728 which is below the national average
Kilkenny's average monthly cost is €715 which is below the national average
The survey produced two separate figures for Galway, which show the disparity for those living in and around the city and those from a more rural area.
The average monthly cost for Galway county is €715 and Galway city is €828.
Mayo's average monthly cost is €715 which is below the national average
Sligo's average monthly cost is €702 which is below the national average
Waterford's average monthly cost is €702 which is below the national average
Laois's average monthly cost is €702 which is below the national average
Carlow's average monthly cost is €669 which is below the national average
Cavan's average monthly cost is €701 which is below the national average
Offaly's average monthly cost is €688 which is below the national average
Roscommon's average monthly cost is €682.50 which is below the national average
Clare's average monthly cost is €677 which is below the national average
Monaghan's average monthly cost is €671.66 which is below the national average
Leitrim's average monthly cost is €658.66 which is below the national average
Tipperary's average monthly cost is €663.86 which is below the national average