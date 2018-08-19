Newstalk survey reveals varying prices for childcare around Ireland

The cost of putting children in childcare is continuing to rise across the country.

A new nationwide survey by Newstalk's On The Record programme reveals what people are paying, and how prices vary from county to county.

Over 130 creches and childcare providers throughout the country took part in the survey.

It asked for the cost of a two-year old child in full-time care for five days a week.

The county with the highest costs is Dublin, which has now climbed to an average of €1,047 per month - an €84 increase from five years ago - when Newstalk conducted a similar survey.

The next highest county is Wicklow, which has also broken the €1,000 barrier since 2013.

Cork is third most expensive with the counties surrounding the capital - such as Kildare, Meath and Louth - making up the top five most expensive.

The average national monthly cost is now €745. That is an increase of €40 from back in 2013.

The county with the lowest costs is Longford with an average monthly charge of €650.

Monthly averages from 2013 and 2018

Other findings from the survey show:

Meath is the fifth most expensive with an average monthly cost of €780

Louth's average monthly cost is €771.33 which is above the national average

Westmeath's average monthly cost is €758.33 which is above the national average

Wexford's average monthly cost is €756.60 which is above the national average

Kerry's average monthly cost is €740.48 which is below the national average

Limerick's average monthly cost is €728 which is below the national average

Donegal's average monthly cost is €728 which is below the national average

Kilkenny's average monthly cost is €715 which is below the national average

The survey produced two separate figures for Galway, which show the disparity for those living in and around the city and those from a more rural area.

The average monthly cost for Galway county is €715 and Galway city is €828.

Mayo's average monthly cost is €715 which is below the national average

Sligo's average monthly cost is €702 which is below the national average

Waterford's average monthly cost is €702 which is below the national average

Laois's average monthly cost is €702 which is below the national average

Carlow's average monthly cost is €669 which is below the national average

Cavan's average monthly cost is €701 which is below the national average

Offaly's average monthly cost is €688 which is below the national average

Roscommon's average monthly cost is €682.50 which is below the national average

Clare's average monthly cost is €677 which is below the national average

Monaghan's average monthly cost is €671.66 which is below the national average

Leitrim's average monthly cost is €658.66 which is below the national average

Tipperary's average monthly cost is €663.86 which is below the national average