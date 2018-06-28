Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

If you're around Bushy Park in Terenure this Saturday morning and fancy flexing your yoga skills or even trying it out for the first time, you can. Thanks to Rathmines Collective, an experienced yoga teacher will host a class at 11am every Saturday at the market, guiding yoga enthusiasts of all levels through a variety of different styles of yoga.

All you have to do to take part is make a €5.00 donation and each month, the organisers will donate money to local and international charities.

Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum

An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.

Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!

And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!

KILDARE

Get style ready for summer at Kildare Village

This exclusive summer style event will take place in the private surroundings of the Lounge at Kildare Village on Saturday 30th June 2018 where you will be greeted with refreshments and light bites on arrival.

Learn from skin experts Clarins how to keep your skin protected from the outdoors, watch a fashion show with four key summer looks (for both men and women), access one-to-one consultations with makeup artist from Ken Boylan Make-Up/Play and find your signature summer scent with Penhaligons. The Kildare Village personal stylist Tess Purcell, will be on hand for style advice throughout the day.

You will also receive a goody bag including a €30 Kildare Village Gift Card, a VIP Card for an additional 10% saving plus some exclusive offers and gifts from selected brands including Brooks Brothers and Kipling.

GALWAY

Galway Food Tours