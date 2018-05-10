Your ultimate guide to a Priceless weekend, brought to you by Mastercard

Here’s what’s happening around the country this weekend
When it comes to planning your weekends in Ireland, you really are spoiled for choice. That’s why we’ve teamed up with Mastercard to bring you the ultimate event guide every weekend for the rest of the year. Your weekend starts here:
Wellness has definitely become a term we all use in our everyday lives and Wellfest is all about celebrating that. It's returning this year to a new home in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham. The event will feature professionals and experts from all over the world who will hold talks and workshops on everything from exercise, mental health, nutrition and everything in between.
You don't need to be a fitness fanatic or yoga pro to head along, it's all about having some fun and learning something new.
💥FULL TIMETABLE NOW LIVE💥Head to our website NOW to plan your weekend of wellness, with everything from #fitness, #food demos, #nutrition talks, #mindfulness, #meditation, #yoga, #Pilates, kids activities, #spinning, prenatal fitness and MORE👊🏼 SEE THE LINK IN OUR STORY🤩🙌🏼 . With our biggest lineup yet across over 15 stages, you do not want to miss this❗️If you haven't booked yet, be quick before we sell out! #WellFest2018 in association with @kbcbankireland
A post shared by WellFest (@wellfestirl) on
Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard® is celebrating Taste of Dublin’s exciting new partnership with Neff at May’s Taste Club with something to tantalise the taste buds of the most ardent foodie!
Taking place in Neff’s state of the art showroom , a mix of hand-picked producers will be offering demos and tastings, followed by a cookery masterclass (and more delicious tastings!) by Rory O’Connell, co-founder of the legendary Ballymaloe Cookery School and widely recognised as one of Ireland's most experienced cookery teachers.
Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
What can you expect on the day?
Whiskey Tours at the Irish Whiskey Museum
An exciting new attraction, taking a journey through the fantastic story of Irish whiskey from its origins, rise to glory and dramatic fall.
Hosted by some very entertaining guides, the tour is very interactive so you'll get to enjoy some tastings along the way and also nab enough whiskey facts to keep you gping through your next dinner party or ten!
A coffin in a shebeen... wonder why? come join us to see what intriguing stories Eoin has to share. #irishwhiskeymuseum #museum #stories #storytelling #tourguides #tours #dublin #dublinireland #whiskey #whisky #coffin #shebeen https://t.co/ZYkx8IEUkJ pic.twitter.com/E24QYvWZVF— Irish Whiskey Museum (@IWMDUBLIN) March 29, 2018
And if you're a Mastercard cardholder, head along any time for a tour booked via this link and your group will be welcomed with a glass of prosecco, enjoy delicious nibbles and have your own personal host for the day!
Mastercard's Taste Club Beer and Pizza Pairing Night
Come along to the next Taste Club in partnership with Mastercard®, the final stop before the Taste of Dublin Festival this June. This Club takes place at BoCo (Bar + Oven) on Bolton Street for a Foxes Rock Beer and Pizza pairing night.
The hip six-course tasting menu will feature artisanal pizzas paired with a range of Foxes Rock brews. Foxes Master Brewer will be on site to discuss the flavour profiles of Foxes Rock's mainstays, as well as exclusive pilot beers brewed for this special evening. Priority booking for Mastercard cardholders, spaces are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Whether you're from Galway or heading west for the weekend, you should make time in your schedule for Galway Food Tours. Explore the city streets getting a local guide to Galway’s finest food destinations sampling fresh sushi, the finest cheese, Galway oysters, mouth-watering breads and savoury bites as well as delicious sweet treats while soaking up the famed atmosphere of the 'City of the Tribes'.
As thousands descend on the city to see Ed Sheeran play in Pearse Stadium, the famed Latin Quarter in Galway will be hosting its very own Ed-themed weekend.
With everything from Ed Sheeran DJ sets, themed window displays, Ed Sheeran inspired food and drinks in the bar and restaurants, along with some surprises every Ed fan will want to be involved in apparently!
After a foodie fix this weekend? Head along to Limerick's aptly-named Famous Saturday Food Market for some fresh and local produce! You'll find everything from just-caught fish, farmhouse cheeses, artisan meats and beautiful blooms.
If you don't fancy cooking up a storm yourself, you can grab a gourmet sandwich, crepe, pastry or whatever you fancy and enjoy some freshly brewed tea or coffee, watching the world go by.
This event guide was brought to you with thanks to Mastercard®. Register on Priceless.com today to discover exclusive experiences and get privileged access to sporting events, shopping, dining and travel.