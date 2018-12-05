World leaders and US presidents among mourners at state funeral for George HW Bush

All of the living former US presidents, along with President Donald Trump, are among those who have gathered in Washington for the state funeral of George HW Bush.

The 41st President of the United States died last Friday at the age of 94.

His state funeral is being held at the National Cathedral in the US capital.

Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump are among the mourners.

Picture by: Alex Brandon/AP/Press Association Images

George W Bush - the late president's eldest son - was among those to deliver a eulogy.

He told the gathered crowd: "When the history books are written, they will say George HW Bush was a great president of the United States.

"A diplomat of unmatched skill; a commander-in-chief of formidable accomplishment; and a gentleman who executed the duties of his office with dignity and honour."

Recounting the final phone call he had with his father before his death, he added: "I said 'dad, I love you and you've been a wonderful father'. The last words he said on Earth were 'I love you too'".

Today's ceremony also included a performance from Irish tenor Ronan Tynan, who US media has reported sang to George HW Bush only hours before the former president passed away.

As well as US officials, world leaders including Prince Charles and Angela Merkel were among those who attended today's funeral service.

Irish ambassador to the US Dan Mulhall is in attendance to represent Ireland.